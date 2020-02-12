A panel of three Town Councilmembers will speak at the next Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
Mike Scharnow, David Spelich and Art Tolis will appear at the meeting Saturday, Feb. 15. The meet and greet and registration period starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Community Center.
Councilmembers will update the gathering on a range of topics. The speakers will provide their different perspectives on a variety of subjects. This panel will be able to share information about present and future decisions that have to be made. Question and answers will follow.
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally is guest speaker at the Saturday, March 21, club meeting. A special Irish potluck brunch will be featured.
More information about the club and upcoming activities can be found at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or on Facebook.