Sherlock Holmes pulls back the curtain on the dark mystery surrounding “The Copper Beeches” country house when the Desert Beekeepers meet Friday, March 6.
The meeting is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Activity Center in the Community Center.
“The Copper Beeches” is the last of the first 12 Sherlock Holmes short stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for The Strand magazine in 1891-1892. These initial 12 Sherlock Holmes short stories are known collectively as “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.”
At the top of the afternoon’s proceedings is a video presentation of “The Copper Beeches,” starring Jeremy Brett as Sherlock Holmes. The Desert Beekeepers will then discuss their thoughts and feelings about this particular Holmes story. Attendees are encouraged to read “The Copper Beeches” before the meeting.
Afterward, Desert Beekeeper Kathy Brackney will lead the group in her fun-filled Sherlockian Trivia game. Those present will divide into two teams and match wits with each other over all they know about the many exploits of the fabled Sherlock Holmes.
At adjournment, the group will gather for dinner at a nearby restaurant for further discussions of Sherlockian and other matters.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend meetings of the Desert Beekeepers. For more information, contact Doris Dale at 480-816-6003, or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.
The Desert Beekeepers of Fountain Hills, a scion society of the Baker Street Irregulars, celebrates the world’s first consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes. The group derives its name from the occupation Sherlock Holmes took up in retirement when he left the hustle and bustle of London and Baker Street for a quiet retreat in the countryside of Sussex Downs.