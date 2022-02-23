Members of the Fountain Hills and surrounding communities are invited to join Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
The membership drive is part of an ongoing effort to grow the community fund which serves youth, seniors, and families in local cultural, humanitarian, and educational nonprofit organizations.
“Our board of directors wanted to create a closer relationship with our donors,” President Dori Wittrig said. “Members will be asked to vote on directors of the organization, as well as any by-laws changes and will receive regular, informative mailings with fundraising and distribution activity details.
“In addition, members will be invited to participate in our annual gifting presentations, held each year in March, as well as fun activities during our fundraising events.”
Annual memberships range in price from $100 (Friends of the Foundation) to $1,000 (Flynn Society Members of the Foundation). Patrons can make a one-time contribution or become a sustaining member by contributing monthly within the membership levels. A complete listing of membership levels and their respective benefits is available at fountainhillsgives.com/membership.
This year the Foundation plans to distribute more than $50,000 to local non-profit organizations. Members of the Foundation will be invited to meet the 2022 grant recipients and attend the annual meeting, scheduled for March 23.
Since 1995, the Fountain Hills Community Foundation has given more than $1.3 million to various educational, cultural, and humanitarian nonprofit organizations in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities. Their endowment funds are held at the Arizona Community Foundation, a family of more than 1,300 charitable funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations throughout Arizona.