Fountain Hills Community Foundation presented $40,000 in grant money to 18 local recipients at its annual gifting ceremony in April.
The organizations, all area nonprofits, applied for grants. Using a weighted scoring system, the gifting committee made its selections.
The organizations receiving grant money include Fountain Hills Theater, Inc.; Golden Eagle Education Foundation; Fountain Hills Sunset Kiwanis; Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale – McKee Branch; and Falcon Fiesta.
Others are Bob’s Free Bikes, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum; Fountain Hills Community Garden; Fountain Hills Community Band; Fountain Hills Little League; and Junior Achievement of Arizona.
Also, Fountain Hills PTO; Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition; Fountain Hills Friends of the Library; Foster Your Future; Fountain Hills Community Lions Club; and Fountain Hills Women’s Club.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation was established in 1995 and has contributed more than $1.3 million to the community nonprofits.
The mission, according to foundation President Dori Wittrig, is “building a legacy in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities.
“The foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, investing in nonprofit organizations whose work improves the lives of our youth, seniors, families and community.
“FHCF works with nonprofit organizations as a partner, helping them to identify problems, find solutions and become continually stronger and more effective.”
Wittrig told the grantees to keep in touch with FHCF to “tell us how your organization is progressing. We’d love to hear how the foundation grants affected your organization.”
The officers and board members of FHCF are Wittrig, Vice President Nicole Perkins, Treasurer Mark Dalton and Secretary Clayton Corey; Debbie Clason, Michael Maroon, Dr. Bill Myhr, Bill Pape, Debbie Skehen and Jenny Willigrod.
The gifting committee includes Dalton, Willigrod, Corey, Myhr, Shannon Perri and Siobahn Doherty.