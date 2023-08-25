Post 58 holds weekly events
American Legion Post 58 hosts weekly events that are open to the public, including Bingo every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. DJ Ed performs every Friday in September at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 2, a potluck will be held at 6 p.m. at the Post. Karaoke with Kim and Deb will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The community is invited to attend.
Events are held at American Legion Post 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave.
Contract bridge winners told
Contract bridge is played every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center. Membership in the Community Center is required to participate. Winners from Aug. 18 include Don Butler in first place, Sharon Harvey in second place and Luverne Parrish in third place. Winners from Aug. 23 include Luverne Parrish in first place, Anand Paranjape in second place and Gerd Brinkman in third place.
Anyone looking for weight-loss support to start or continue their journey is invited to join TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Fountain Hills chapter every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chapter meetings are held at Joy Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. Use the front entrance of the church and follow the signs.
Al-anon holds regular meetings
Al-anon family meetings are held each Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in the classroom building.
The only requirement to attend is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Attendees will find hope as members share their experience, strength and hope.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.