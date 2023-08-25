Post 58 holds weekly events

American Legion Post 58 hosts weekly events that are open to the public, including Bingo every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. DJ Ed performs every Friday in September at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 2, a potluck will be held at 6 p.m. at the Post. Karaoke with Kim and Deb will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The community is invited to attend.