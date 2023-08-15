Post 58 holds weekly events
American Legion Post 58 hosts weekly events that are open to the public, including Bingo every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, a potluck will be held at 6 p.m. at the Post. The community is invited to attend. Events are held at American Legion Post 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave.
Noon Kiwanis meets Aug. 17
The Noon Kiwanis Club meets on Thursday, Aug. 17., at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center, 16000 E Palisades Blvd.
The get-together will start at 12 noon with lunch followed by a business meeting.
The club has only been meeting once a month during the summer, but its regular meeting schedule of gathering on the first and third Thursdays of the month will resume in September.
Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis and its charitable work is invited to attend the meeting and enjoy a free lunch. For more information, visit fhkiwanis.org.
Contract bridge winners told
Contract bridge is played every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center. Membership in the Community Center is required to participate.
Winners from Aug. 4 include Ray McGinley in first place, Peter Mack in second place and Max Love in third place. Winners from Aug. 9 include Ray McGinley in first place, Ron Bredemann in second place and Peter Mack in third place.
Watch and Clock Collectors assemble for monthly meeting
The Valley of the Sun Chapter 112 of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. The public is invited to attend and enjoy the program, Powell’s Travels in May, 2023 to the Mediterranean.
Come learn, share and enjoy the study of Horology (the science of timekeeping). For additional information, contact Mike Wilson at 480-816-6483.
TOPS welcomes newcomers
Anyone looking for weight-loss support to start or continue their journey is invited to join TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Fountain Hills chapter every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chapter meetings are held at Joy Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. Use the front entrance of the church and follow the signs.
Al-anon holds regular meetings
Al-anon family meetings are held each Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in the classroom building.
The only requirement to attend is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Attendees will find hope as members share their experience, strength and hope.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.