Often elected officials ask for the vote and once elected never show up again. Supervisor Steve Chucri, who represents Fountain Hills, regularly reports back to his constituents about actions taken by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Chucri was the guest of the Fountain Hills Republican Club on Saturday Sept. 21. He addressed important issues to a full house at the Community Center. He then answered questions from the general public and was the last to leave the facility after answering further questions from attendees.
The last time Chucri visited Fountain Hills, the Diamondbacks had claimed the county was responsible for $185 million in major updates to the downtown stadium. The supervisors negotiated a new deal, preventing the Diamondbacks from leaving the stadium until 2023. The team can start looking for a location for a new stadium in Maricopa County. If it moves the franchise outside the county, the team pays a buyout starting at $25 million.
The deal also requires the Diamondbacks be responsible for all repairs to the current stadium. Media sources reported that the Diamondbacks prior to the new deal sent out feelers to Las Vegas and Henderson, Nev. about moving the franchise.
Another topic covered by Chucri included a discussion about replacing the county attorney. Former County Attorney Bill Montgomery was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to the Arizona Supreme Court in September. The board selected a committee of evaluators including lawyers and non-lawyers to interview the candidates vying to complete Montgomery’s term. Interviews begin today, Oct. 2.
Chucri said the board is looking not only for a replacement to fill Montgomery’s term but also someone who would run for a full term.
For the third year in a row, Maricopa is the fastest growing county in the United States with 200 arrivals every day. This means that dynamics have changed dramatically but property tax rates have remained flat over that same period. As president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, Chucri has used his business background as a model for conducting the board’s business.
Chucri said election procedures are being streamlined. While much has been done by the board and legislators to improve the processes, a new executive director of elections has been named to lead a team of 20-24 people to coordinate the intricacies of elections. Chucri said a primary goal for the board is to cut down on ballot counting time. New voting equipment has been leased to handle the new series of elections.
The Republican Club’s next meeting is Saturday, Oct. 19, when members have the annual Barbecue Picnic Fundraiser. (See story this page.)
