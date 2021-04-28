First-term state Representative Joseph Chaplik was keynote speaker at the April Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
Chaplik focused on five issues during his talk: election integrity, pro-business, education, immigration and constitutional rights.
According to a press release from the Republican Club, Chaplik said nearly half the voters in November had at least some suspicions that current election practices were not as secure from fraud as they might be.
The release continued, “It is no wonder Republican legislators have been offering some commonsense solutions.
“For example, it is well-known that voter lists still have numerous people listed who have moved or have died…sending out ballots gives unscrupulous individuals an opportunity for fraudulent voting.”
Another topic covered by Chaplik was business. The press release stated that “the state has been pro-business, particularly for small businesses…” He cited that being one of the reasons people west of Arizona are moving to the area.
Chaplik told attendees that Republican legislators’ goals are to reduce overall spending and shrink government, which he said tends to increase prosperity of the populace.
Chaplik also reminded club members that 50 percent of the state budget goes to education. In the press release, he said much of the large sum allocated to education in the COVID Relief bill will not be available to schools until…after the virus has been defeated.
Chaplik told the audience that some $85 million is being held up by State School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Hoffman recently allocated $21.3 million of the funds to hire more school counselors and social workers.
The legislature currently is considering bills to cover health care for underprivileged children, school choice, early sex education and fund spending transparency.
Chaplik also addressed the subject of immigration at the Republican Club meeting. He said that although it is recognized that immigration is a federal issue, being a border state, Arizona is more affected than states not on the southern border.
He said “defunding the police” is not a solution for helping the issues at the border and officers need more money to protect the border.
Apart from immigrants from Central and South America coming into the United States, other issues are also creating problems for the country, according to Chaplik. He outlined a bill that would increase sentences for sex trafficking and said issues with cartels continue to be pervasive.
Chaplik discussed state legislatures’ concerns about the use of executive powers that restrict individual rights. In the press release, Chaplik said some of the orders come from Washington, while others are closer to home.
The release includes information about bills coming out of the legislature to reinforce Arizonans’ individual rights.
Chaplik concluded his presentation by urging attendees to stay involved and elect leaders who will “put forth quality bills that continue to protect Arizonans.”
A detailed list of bills discussed by Chaplik is available on the Republican Club’s website, fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org.
Following Chaplik’s presentation, Club President Cecil Yates introduced Larry Meyer, who discussed a detox/rehabilitation facility proposed for the town.
The proposal was to have been discussed at an upcoming Town Council meeting. However, the town last week withdrew the proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendment allowing detoxification facilities within certain zoning commercial districts.
A statement released April 21 said, “there will be no council discussion or review of a draft ordinance regarding detox facilities at the Town Council meeting on May 18.”
The next meeting of the Republican Club is set for Saturday, May 15, when State Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward speaks.