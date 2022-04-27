For the first time in club history, two individuals received the Republican of the Year award granted by Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC).
The first 2022 Republican of the Year award was presented to Crystal Cavanaugh.
According to a press release from FHRC, Cavanaugh has thrust herself into several local issues important to the community.
A mother, former business owner and a full-time resident of Fountain Hills, Cavanaugh’s “use of social media reaches thousands of residents and helps keep all residents in the know,” Chris Brant said, a member of the Republican Club.
“She and her team, with their ‘hold them accountable’ attitude, have spent countless hours researching issues and meeting with experts to get the facts on current issues.”
“Crystal’s bold approach in many calls to the public focuses attention where it is needed and impactful,” Brant said.
The second 2022 Republican of the Year award was presented to Nancy Plencner.
Like Cavanaugh, Plencner has roots in the Midwest, where she was involved in the Wisconsin political scene for many years.
“When she moved to Fountain Hills, residents were richly rewarded by being exposed to her large wealth of knowledge and experience,” Brant said. “She is a big supporter of conservative causes locally, [in the] county, state and nationwide.”
According to the press release, Plencner is a regular contributor to Republican Briefs, an online newsletter covering events and news associated with the Arizona Republican Party and local/national politics.
“On a local level, Nancy has contributed numerous letters to The Fountain Hills Times eloquently reflecting the thoughts of many,” Brant said. “Also, Nancy has shown a never-ending support of local candidates, always pointing out the facts and her reasons for her endorsement.”
Republican of the Year nominations are submitted by December to a committee made up of FHRC members and led by the previous year’s award recipient. During the next few months, the committee meets and makes decisions on which Republican should be honored.
“Apart from the delight of all observing the presentation, often the recipient is surprised as well, which enhances the occasion,” Brant said.