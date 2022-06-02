The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group (FHCSG) will meet on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the Community Center.
At the meeting, caregivers will engage in an open discussion and a face-to-face forum about various caregiving matters which are of concern to them. The open discussion format allows caregivers to talk about any concerns they may have and may cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health and how to contend with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member while coping with life’s everyday concerns.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own care giving materials to the meeting. These include resources they may have collected such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about possible solutions to any care-giving concerns.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction, disease or place of residence, FHCSG offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. FHCSG allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.
Community Center membership is not required to attend FHCSG meetings. For more information, please contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755 or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.