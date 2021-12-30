The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will have its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 3.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Community Center.
The agenda features an open discussion about various caregiving concerns. This attendee-driven forum covers a broad range of issues, such as how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own caregiving materials to the meeting. These include resources they may have collected, such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about possible solutions to caregiving concerns.
Community Center membership is not required to attend Caregivers Support Group meetings. Currently, face coverings are recommended but not required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings. For the latest information, please contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or disease, or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences.
Meetings allow caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems, and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.