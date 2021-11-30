The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will learn how to combat the added stress of the holidays when they meet Monday, Dec. 6.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the Community Center.
The meeting will feature naturopathic physician and nurse Karen Willfahrt, who will speak on the topic of caregiving during the holidays. The title of the presentation is “Keeping the Merry in a Caregiver’s Christmas.”
Willfahrt will review Self-Care Techniques that are always helpful, but especially as caregivers prepare for the holidays. She also will provide participants with techniques she has on her Top 5 Self-Care List for Caregivers.
Willfahrt is a member of the Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association and works in Fountain Hills.
Community Center membership is not required to attend Caregivers Support Group meetings. Currently, face coverings are required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings. For the latest information, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or disease, or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems, and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.