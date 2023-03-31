The next meeting of the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will be on Monday, April 3, starting at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The meeting will feature an open discussion in which attendees can talk about any of a broad range of caregiving issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s health and contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring caregiving materials to the meeting including collected resources like books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of ideas about solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
For more information, contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755 or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction, disease or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences.
These meetings allow caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.