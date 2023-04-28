The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will have an open discussion about various caregiving issues at its next meeting on Monday, May 1. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The open discussion will cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring caregiving materials to the meeting including books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about viable solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
For more information, contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755 or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.