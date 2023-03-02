The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group meets on Monday, March 6. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Community Center.
The meeting will feature open discussion groups in which attendees can talk about any of a broad range of caregiving issues such as how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own caregiving materials to the meeting. These include resources they may have collected such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about possible solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
For more information, contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755, or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction, disease or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings.
The group is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.