The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will meet on Monday, June 5. The group will convene at 11 a.m. in the Community Center.

At the meeting, caregivers will engage in an open discussion, a face-to-face forum, about various caregiving matters which are of concern to them. The open discussion format allows caregivers to talk about any concerns they may have. It can cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member while coping with life’s everyday concerns.