The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will meet on Monday, June 5. The group will convene at 11 a.m. in the Community Center.
At the meeting, caregivers will engage in an open discussion, a face-to-face forum, about various caregiving matters which are of concern to them. The open discussion format allows caregivers to talk about any concerns they may have. It can cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member while coping with life’s everyday concerns.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own caregiving materials to the meeting. These include resources they may have collected such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information may allow for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about viable solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
Community Center membership is not required to attend Caregivers Support Group meetings. For more information, contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755, or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or disease or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.