The Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will meet Monday, April 4, and have an open forum about how caregivers can strive to achieve the delicate balance between caring for a loved one and caring for oneself.
The meeting will be held in the Community Center. Community Center membership is not required to attend Caregivers Support Group meetings.
The support group’s open discussion format allows caregivers to voice their individual concerns and can cover any of a broad range of care giving issues, including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health while contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own caregiving materials to the meeting. These can be any resources they may have collected, such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of ideas about possible solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
Currently, face coverings are recommended but not required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings. For the latest information, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or disease, or place of residence, the Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences.
It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.