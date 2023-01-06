Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will have its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. This is a departure from the group’s regular schedule of meeting the first Monday of the month and is due to the holiday closure of the Community Center. As always, the meeting will start at 11 a.m.

The agenda features an open discussion about various caregiving concerns. This attendee-driven forum will cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.