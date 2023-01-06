Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group will have its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. This is a departure from the group’s regular schedule of meeting the first Monday of the month and is due to the holiday closure of the Community Center. As always, the meeting will start at 11 a.m.
The agenda features an open discussion about various caregiving concerns. This attendee-driven forum will cover a broad range of issues including how to manage the effects of caregiving on the caregiver’s personal health as well as contending with the emotional strain and drain of caring for a family member.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own caregiving materials to the meeting. These include resources they may have collected such as books, articles, pamphlets and websites. This sharing of information allows for the exchange of thoughts and ideas about possible solutions to particular caregiving concerns.
For more information, contact Jim Judge at 480-209-8755 or Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961.
Open to all caregivers regardless of age, affliction or disease, or place of residence, Fountain Hills Caregivers Support Group offers a responsive environment where caregivers may discover they are neither unique in their situation nor alone in their feelings and experiences. It allows caregivers to exchange ideas and information, find solutions to similar problems and suggest discussion topics for future meetings. It is also an opportunity for caregivers to develop informal networks and peer groups for extended support.