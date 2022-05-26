VFW Post 7507 is once again giving away Buddy Poppies on and before Memorial Day to commemorate the war dead and to keep their memories alive. VFW War Poppies also teach youth of the meaning of Memorial Day and the significance of the poem, "In Flanders Fields."
Before Memorial Day in 1922, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) conducted its first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans' organization to organize a nationwide distribution. The poppy was soon adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, as it remains today.
During the VFW’s 1923 encampment, it was decided that VFW “Buddy” Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work by providing them with financial assistance. In 1924, disabled veterans at the Buddy Poppy factory in Pittsburgh assembled VFW Buddy Poppies which is where the designation “Buddy Poppy” was adopted.
In February 1924, the name Buddy Poppy was registered with the U.S. Patent Office, and a certificate was issued on May 20, 1924, granting the VFW all trademark rights in the name of Buddy under the classification of artificial flowers. The VFW made that trademark a guarantee that all poppies bearing that name and the VFW label are genuine products of the work of disabled and needy veterans and no other organization, firm or individual can legally use the name, Buddy Poppy. Today, Buddy Poppies are still assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA hospitals.
The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.
During the upcoming holiday weekend, VFW members and friends will be distributing Buddy Poppies at Bashas’ and Ace Hardware in Fountain Hills. The Buddy Poppies are free but donations are gratefully accepted. All contributions are strictly limited to helping veterans and none goes to support the Post. During the Memorial Day commemorative ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial in Fountain Park on Monday, May 30, VFW Post 7507 members will have free Buddy Poppies available.