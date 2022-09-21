FHDC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met on Sept. 8 at the Community Center and presented its first Outstanding Democrat Award to long-time member, Alice Brovan.

Brovan has been a resident of Fountain Hills for almost 20 years and serves as a Democratic Precinct Committee Person along with volunteering tirelessly on several activities, including campaigning for local candidates, attending fundraisers and participating in citywide events like Make a Difference Day and the Thanksgiving Day Parade. She has also been involved in statewide causes like marches for women’s rights and gun control.