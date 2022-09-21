The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met on Sept. 8 at the Community Center and presented its first Outstanding Democrat Award to long-time member, Alice Brovan.
Brovan has been a resident of Fountain Hills for almost 20 years and serves as a Democratic Precinct Committee Person along with volunteering tirelessly on several activities, including campaigning for local candidates, attending fundraisers and participating in citywide events like Make a Difference Day and the Thanksgiving Day Parade. She has also been involved in statewide causes like marches for women’s rights and gun control.
Brovan was born in Boston and because of her love of music, moved to Wisconsin to attend the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. She plays the piano professionally and has given performances in chamber music.
Members of Brovan’s family were always Democrats and instilled in her the importance of helping and giving back to others. She said her childhood home was always a place where anyone was welcome. One of her ancestors fled Czarist Russia for a better life in the U.S.
Brovan’s hobbies include reading, traveling and outdoor activities, once completing a bike trip across Europe. She enjoys going to the Midwest to visit friends and relatives but loves living in Fountain Hills because of the beauty and small-town atmosphere.
Democrats she most admires are former President Barack Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She said she wishes the country was not so politically divided and would show more support for the current president. The Fountain Hills Democratic Club is honored to have her as an outstanding member.