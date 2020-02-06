Sherlock Holmes unravels family secrets behind the burglary of “The Beryl Coronet” at the Desert Beekeepers meeting on Friday, Feb. 7.
The group will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Activity Center in the Community Center.
“The Beryl Coronet” is among the first 12 Sherlock Holmes short stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for The Strand magazine in 1891-1892. It is the 11th in the series collectively known as “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.”
The afternoon’s proceedings begin with an audio presentation of “The Beryl Coronet.” The Desert Beekeepers will discuss their thoughts and feelings about the tale. Attendees are encouraged to read “The Beryl Coronet” before the meeting.
Another round of Sherlockian Trivia closes the meeting. Created and developed by Desert Beekeeper Kathy Brackney, Sherlockian Trivia is a quiz in which two teams match wits with each other over all they know about the many exploits of the fabled Sherlock Holmes.
When the meeting adjourns, the group will gather for dinner at a nearby restaurant for further discussions of Sherlockian and other matters.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend meetings of the Desert Beekeepers. For more information, contact Doris Dale at 480-816-6003, or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.
The Desert Beekeepers of Fountain Hills, a scion society of the Baker Street Irregulars, celebrates the world’s first consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes. The group derives its name from the occupation Sherlock Holmes took up in retirement when he left the hustle and bustle of London and Baker Street for a quiet retreat in the countryside of Sussex Downs.