Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is back from its summer break and will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday evening, Aug. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the northeast corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle.
Congressman David Schweikert (AZ R-6) will be the featured guest. He will share his firsthand knowledge of what is happening, and not happening, in Congress, and how it will affect Arizona residents.
According to organizers, those who follow the news are aware of multiple examples of conservative speakers being uninvited or otherwise restricted from events on college campuses and the violent protests which often occur. They say there is also a concern that many college and university professors have fostered an environment of “liberal” indoctrination of college students. Austin Smith is the Chairman of Maricopa County Young Republicans. Austin will join the Aug. 15 meeting to explain what’s being done to counter this and promote consideration of conservative principles.
All are invited to attend the meeting. Admission is free but donations to offset expenses are accepted. Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.