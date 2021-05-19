American Legion Post 58 passed a resolution recently in honor of Ava Arpaio, who passed away recently.
The resolution states:
“Whereas, it has pleased Almighty God, The Great Commander, to summon to the immortal legions Ava Arpaio, the wife of our beloved comrade, Joseph (Joe) Arpaio and,
“Whereas we humbly bow to the will of Divine Providence, while cherishing in our hearts the memory of distinguished service this family member gave to the veteran, and our nation and outstanding contributions made to the American Legion family, therefore, be it
“Resolved, that American Legion Post No. 58, The American Legion does mourn the passing of our comrade’s wife Ava Arpaio that we commend to all the works, and to God the spirit; and be it further,
“Resolved, that in token of our common grief, a copy of this resolution transferring Ava Arpaio to Post Everlasting where she will await the arrival of the veteran, her spouse, and that the veteran in the name of the American Legion, be presented this certificate.”
The resolution is signed by Post Commander John Weedo and Post Adjutant Rodger Shuttleworth.
A letter from Weedo accompanied the certificate, which was sent to Arpaio in April.