The Fountain Hills Automobile Club (FHAC) is really “strutting her stuff” after being presented a first-of-its-kind Concours in the Hills “Most Creative Car Club” trophy by Concours in the Hills Founder and Coordinator Peter Volny.
On Sunday, April 23, Volny presented the “Most Creative Car Club” award to FHAC President Paul Maas. This award was to recognize the effort the Automobile Club put forth in designing and assembling their display of motoring along “The Mother Road,” historic Route 66.
The display featured auto servicing items from Dusty Dales Petroliana Museum, an antique family campsite complete with a 1954 Ratzlaff camping trailer pulled by a 1936 Chevy Master two-door sedan and an abundance of “Burma Shave” style road signs. More than 20 club vehicles accented the display.
Winning is not new to the FHAC as, last year, all of the participating car clubs were allowed to compete for awards. In 2022, the FHAC won the “Best Car Club Display” trophy. This accomplishment achieved international recognition by being published in “The Concours Year 2022,” which features award-winning concours events around the world.
“To have our club mentioned next to the most prestigious cars in the world was quite an honor,” Maas said.
On Saturday, April 22, the club held a roll-in of 20 cars to Fountain View Village (FVV) to take part in celebrating its Earth Day Open House. The weekend celebration was enjoyed by FVV residents, staff and members of the community.
The purpose of the Fountain Hills Automobile Club is to promote friendship and fellowship among residents of Fountain Hills and The Verdes who share a common interest in the history and ownership of antique and collector automobiles.
Membership is open to owners of 20-plus-year-old cars more than who reside in Fountain Hills and the Verdes communities.
For more information and to see upcoming events for the Fountain Hills Automobile Club, visit fhautoclub.com, the Facebook page @Fountain Hills Automobile Club or send an email to info@fhautoclub.com.