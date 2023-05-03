Auot Club 1.jpg

The Fountain Hills Automobile Club (FHAC) is really “strutting her stuff” after being presented a first-of-its-kind Concours in the Hills “Most Creative Car Club” trophy by Concours in the Hills Founder and Coordinator Peter Volny.

On Sunday, April 23, Volny presented the “Most Creative Car Club” award to FHAC President Paul Maas. This award was to recognize the effort the Automobile Club put forth in designing and assembling their display of motoring along “The Mother Road,” historic Route 66.