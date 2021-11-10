The late Jerry Miles was lauded recently by Fred Hansen at the Fountain Hills Automobile Club’s annual banquet.
Hansen, a member of the organization, said Miles’ spirit was with the group at the dinner at Desert Canyon Golf Club. Miles was the 17th president of the 28-year-old club. He was credited with the growth and success of the club.
In wrapping up its year, the club announced the addition of 14 new members, two new board members and several successful Classic Auto events.
Outgoing President Marty Post was honored along with the board, which was reported to have “stayed the course” during the challenging COVID-19 period and made tremendous progress throughout that time.
Tony Pistilli will serve a two-year term as president. He was presented with the ceremonial wrench, which Pistilli reported to weigh 35 pounds. The club presents the wrench to the president, telling the officer it is “the tool for the big jobs.” The wrench lists the names of all 28 former presidents, adding the names as each finishes his or her term.