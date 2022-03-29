American Legion Post 58 plans to award five Fountain Hills graduating students each a $1,000 scholarship.
Applications are available from the school, at the post, or by email from schwabjb@yahoo.com
The scholarships are funded by the annual golf tournament. This year the tournament is being held at Desert Canyon Golf Club Saturday, April 9.
It will be a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., followed by lunch, awards, raffles, silent auction and entertainment by DJ Ed at the post. Guests are welcome to come to the post and enjoy a $10 lunch and all the festivities.
Registration is still open for golfers and sponsors. Register online at azpost58.com. Forms are also available at the post or by email.