American Legion Post 58 will honor Vietnam War veterans with a special ceremony at noon Sunday, March 28.
Congressman David Schweikert will present pins/medals to 25 American Legion veterans who represent the thousands of veterans who served during the war.
The ceremony will be held on the patio in front of the honor wall at the post so the public may attend. Following the event, food will be available for sale, and DJ Ed will play music as background to March Madness games on the big screens.
Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families and is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam Veterans Day.
On that day in 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam, and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil. It also is the date President Richard Nixon chose as the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974.