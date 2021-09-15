Fountain Hills Post 58 sponsored the American Legion Riders who participated in the American Legion Legacy Run.
According to their website, American Legion Riders chapters are well-known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes and severely wounded servicemembers
At the completion of their trip from Rogers, Ark., to Scottsdale, they rode a distance of some 1,393 miles. The ride started Aug. 22 and ended Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens near the state capital in Phoenix.
After the ceremony in Phoenix, about 200 riders rode to Post 58 in Fountain Hills to meet with the National Commander, James W. “Bill” Oxford. During the meeting, he presented a plaque to Post 58 Commander John Weedo for the support he and Post 58 provided to the riders.
In addition, Oxford presented French Legion of Honor Medals to Eugene Metcalf and posthumously to Alexander Tait. Weedo then announced that Post 58 would honor Oxford by attaching a plaque with his name, dates of service and title on the Post 58 Honor Wall where the names of other veterans have already been placed on the wall.