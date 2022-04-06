Spring is in the air and so are baseballs as Abbott and Costello help Golden Age of Radio celebrate spring and the start of a new baseball season.
Golden Age of Radio meets Thursday, April 7, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
When it comes to baseball, nobody got more laughs out of the game than Abbott and Costello. Golden Age of Radio will observe this Springtime event with a classic Abbott and Costello baseball program, which includes the comedy duo’s famous “Who’s on First?” skit.
Abbott and Costello gained national fame through multiple appearances on the popular Kate Smith radio program. This led to their own radio show and, in 1940, the release of their first of many motion pictures, “Buck Privates.”
The “Abbott & Costello Show” and other classic radio programs are available in the Golden Age of Radio’s Bruce Florence Library, an extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on records, cassette tapes and CDs.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. Currently, face coverings are recommended but not required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings.
For the latest information, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.