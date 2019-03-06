Abbott and Costello help Golden Age of Radio welcome an early spring Thursday, March 7.
The presentation is set for 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
Spring marks the beginning of a new baseball season and nobody got more laughs out of the game than Abbott and Costello. Golden Age of Radio airs a classic Abbott and Costello baseball show, which includes the comedy duo’s famous “Who’s On First?” skit.
Abbott and Costello gained national fame through multiple appearances on the popular Kate Smith radio program. This led to their own radio show and in 1940, the release of their first of many motion pictures, “Buck Privates.”
The “Abbott and Costello Show” and other classic radio programs are available in the Golden Age of Radio extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on cassette tapes and CDs. In fact, the Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library is available to all members of the Activity Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961, or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.