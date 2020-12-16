The Fountain Hills organization, Flying Flowers Butterfly Garden, Inc., paid its respects to a Maricopa County sheriff’s detention officer who died following an attack by an inmate.
The organization, headed by resident Allyn Wright, president of Flying Flowers Butterfly Garden, honored Gene “Jim” Lee by planting a tree in his name at the Maricopa County Detention Center in Phoenix, where Lee worked.
County Sheriff Paul Penzone orchestrated the placement of a bench in Lee’s name, and Wright coordinated with him to plant the tree donated by Moon Valley Nurseries.
Nancy Stahl, one of the principals of Flying Flowers, said Wright was compelled to get a tree to plant in Lee’s name “because of a very soft spot he has for police officers. He wanted to do something special.”
In the dedication ceremony, Wright delivered a brief address and presented Lee’s widow with a “Magic Butterfly” cup. When hot liquid is added to the cup, an image of a Monarch butterfly emerges. Stahl said the Monarch represents renewal.
“Mrs. Lee was very gracious, Stahl said.
Lee was killed Oct. 30, 2019, when an inmate attacked him, causing him to fall on his head. He ultimately died from his injuries.
Lee was with the sheriff’s office for six years. The memorial service, held one year after he was attacked, was attended by sheriff’s department officers, family and friends. The service was held Oct. 30, 2020.