sharp 2.JPG

Step into Jakob Gerdy’s workspace in the Executive Suites on Avenue of the Fountains and one might find themselves in a deluge of toolboxes, sharpening tools and most of all, knives. Gerdy is the 15-year-old owner and sole operator of Saguaro Sharp, making him the youngest entrepreneur on the Avenue.

In his workshop, Gerdy sharpens kitchen knives, pocketknives, shears, hunting gear, gardening equipment and more.