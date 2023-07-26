With 40 years in the fitness industry, joining Snap Fitness in Fountain Hills as its newest fitness director was a no-brainer for Wes Plumb.
“I got in this field because my favorite classes were gym class and recess,” he said.
Art and Heather Tolis were searching for a fitness director and physical trainer for their gym since taking over as the new owners of Snap Fitness in February. With Plumb’s experience running gyms from Kansas City to Fountain Hills and coaching professional and former athletes, he became the obvious choice for the job.
In his new role as fitness director, Plumb helps his clients reach their individual goals by creating progress charts and regular fitness assessments so clients can visualize their progress over time. Plumb creates meal plans for his clients and hosts workout classes in person and over Zoom. He also enjoys promoting an educational aspect to his coaching by staying on the frontlines of wellness research.
“It’s a wonderful field to be in because they’re doing so much research and learning new things,” Plumb said. “My job is to distill all of that information – what they call meta-analysis – and then figure out how to transfer that to benefiting our members.”
Finding flow
As a former athlete, Plumb speaks about finding his “flow state,” a universal experience of being fully absorbed, engaged and “in the zone.” He says when someone is in their zone, they are physically and emotionally more focused, fearless, creative and intelligent. As a coach, Plumb helps his clients find their flow state by performing various breathing techniques to maximize their time in the gym.
“[Snap Fitness] has an adult population that tends to be my age or older and they want to be able to go play pickleball without injuring themselves, go hiking, biking or playing with their grandkids without injuring themselves and have the energy to have fun and actually participate in life with their family and with their friends. That’s really what it’s all about.” he said.
Seeing results
Kevin Pike is a Fountain Hills resident and a member of Snap Fitness. As a former EMT, fitness was important in his profession, but as time went on, he faced physical and health challenges. When Pike joined the gym last month, he teamed up with Plumb to start a workout routine with a goal of losing weight. So far, he has been pleased with his experience.
“It’s been 30 years since I’ve been to the gym,” Pike said.” I’m not as outgoing as everybody else, so having Wes here, he provides a good conduit for me to get what I need to get done.”
Plumb said anyone who wants to be healthier, look better, feel better and have a higher quality of life should consider hiring a personal trainer. Most importantly, he wants to promote an inclusive, empathetic and supportive approach to fitness.
“One thing that Art and Heather really stressed when they hired me is the attitude of being a community-based gym,” Plumb said. “Not a place where people wander in and wander around but actually help people get results.”
Snap Fitness is located at 13525 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. They are open 24/7 to gym members and staffed Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday by appointment only. To inquire about a gym membership, schedule a tour or begin a free trial, visit snapfitness.com/us/gyms/fountain-hills-az/, call 480-837-3901 or email fountainhills@snapfitness.com.