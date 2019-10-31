A Place to Heal Wellness Center, 16626 E. Avenue of the Fountains, suite 201, has added a yoga teacher, Nicki Pickett, and esthetician, Karen Janoska, to its team of wellness practitioners.
Both women live in town.
Pickett learned yoga as a therapeutic tool to recover from severe injuries that she suffered in a car accident more than 15 years ago.
She continued her love of yoga as a teacher for the past 14 years. She offers private and group yoga classes for those seeking to recover from chronic illness, addiction, post trauma stress or as a method to maintain health.
Janoska is an Elizabeth Arden-trained aesthetician who applies the healing art of Reiki to her practice, such as Reiki healing facials.
She explained that Reiki treats the mind, body and soul, which promotes healing and relaxation.
She also is trained in toe reading based on the theory that the body holographically records the stories of our lives in the tissues of the toes.
A Place to Heal Wellness Center also provides ozone therapy. The business claims that when ozone is administered at low concentrations, it re-activates the immune system by setting in motion a series of positive changes throughout the immune system which can be beneficial as the cold and flu season begins.
To schedule an appointment with Pickett, Janoska or ozone therapy, call 480-219-7133.