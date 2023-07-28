For the second time in three years, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has been designated as “Best Casino” in PHOENIX Magazine’s annual “Best of the Valley” edition. Winners were determined by an online public vote held in May and revealed in the July/Aug. 2023 issue.
A 2021 “Best Casino” recipient in the Readers’ Choice section of the “Best of the Valley” issue, We-Ko-Pa bested five other area casinos this year, according to a press release announcing the recognition.
“We’re thrilled and honored to receive the ‘Best Casino’ award again,” said Aaron Moss, general manager of the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. “Since our state-of-the-art casino opened in October 2020, we’ve strategically introduced new slot machines, new tables and our WKP Sportsbook to provide the latest and greatest gaming experiences. That this dedication has been recognized on such a Valley-wide scope means the world to all our team members. This is a proud day for our casino resort, as well as the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, without whom none of this is possible.”
According to PHOENIX Magazine editor Craig Outhier, the publication’s “most evolved” Best of the Valley recognizes 561 of the most laudable people, places and things in Greater Phoenix. The 288-page issue features an “irrepressible, 62-page celebration of food, culture and people in the Valley of the Sun.”