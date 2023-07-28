WeKoPa.jpg

For the second time in three years, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has been designated as “Best Casino” in PHOENIX Magazine’s annual “Best of the Valley” edition. Winners were determined by an online public vote held in May and revealed in the July/Aug. 2023 issue.

A 2021 “Best Casino” recipient in the Readers’ Choice section of the “Best of the Valley” issue, We-Ko-Pa bested five other area casinos this year, according to a press release announcing the recognition.