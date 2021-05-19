To make it even easier for returning and prospective guests to engage with, and get information about, their new state-of-the-art property, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has debuted a new app.
“Navigable, intuitive and content-dense, the new app shows room rates, highlights casino and resort promotions and showcases upcoming entertainment events,” reads a press release from We-Ko-Pa. “It also allows users to book accommodations as well as reservations at Ember steakhouse, enroll in the Fortune Club and learn more about meeting and event venues.”
In addition, the app provides details on nearby We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and Fort McDowell Adventures, other enterprises of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, along with a virtual tour of the property and extensive photo gallery.
“This new app is just one more step we’ve taken over the past six months to promote our upscale brand and world-class casino resort,” said Craig Benell, director of marketing. “Now, local residents and visitors to the Valley have convenient and immediate access to everything we offer at our beautiful vacation and meeting desert destination.”
Guests wishing to make hotel reservations can preview the varied deluxe rooms and suites, take advantage of exclusive hotel packages and check out the resort’s desert oasis heated pool, two whirlpools and other amenities. Those wishing to grab a bite to eat can explore dining options at Ember, Ahnala, WKP Sports & Entertainment, Daubs and The Market.
For those who would like to try their luck on the more than 166,000 square feet of of smoke-free gaming floor, the new app provides information on the more than 800 state-of-the-art slot machines; daily bingo in the 750-seat Bingo Hall; blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and other classic table games; and the new Poker Room, with five modern tables surrounded by big-screen HDTVs.
The new app is available for iOS and Android users on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Search for “We-Ko-Pa.”
For more information on the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, visit wekopacasinoresort.com.