In recognition of his significant contributions since opening Ember – the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort’s highly acclaimed restaurant – in October 2020, Chef de Cuisine Richard Pelz has been promoted to Property Executive Chef.

In his new leadership role, he will oversee the culinary operations and stewarding departments for the award-winning resort’s six dining outlets (Ember, the Buffet, Ahnala, WKP Sports & Entertainment, the Market, and Daubs) as well as for the Banquet kitchen, in-room dining, poolside food service and special events at Fort McDowell Adventures, another Enterprise of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.