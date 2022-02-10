While the big game is playing on multiple TVs throughout WKP Sports & Entertainment, NFL game analyst and 14-year placekicker Jay Feely will share career highlights, take part in a live Q&A, pose for photographs and sign autographs At We-Ko-Pa Casino at Fort McDowell. Autographed pro football giveaways, a live DJ and game-day fare and drink specials will celebrate this special guest appearance.
Patrons can earn entries through casino play as of Monday, Feb. 7, and will receive additional bonus entries the day of the big game (200 for every Super Platter ordered, 50 with the purchase of any entrée, appetizer or dessert.)
A placekicker in the NFL for 14 years, most notably with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-13) and Atlanta Falcons (2001-04), Feely boasted an 82.7 field goal percentage and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005.
In 2014, he joined CBS Sports as an analyst for CBS Sports Network’s college football coverage and was named an analyst for The NFL on CBS two years later. As their kicking analyst, Feely has covered Super Bowl LV, LIII and 50; the AFC Championship Game (2015-21); the 2016 and 2017 seasons; and Thursday Night football games in 2015. He also serves a game analyst for NFL ON CBS games.
Active in the community, Feely was recognized as the 2013 Arizona Cardinals Man of the Year for his philanthropic efforts and currently serves as vice president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He founded the Feely Family Foundation to focus on the protection, education and rehabilitation of children, providing scholarships in Arizona, Michigan and Haiti.
Feely will be present at WKP Sports & Entertainment in We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. while the big game is being played.
A sports bar-themed restaurant featuring pub fare and craft beer, WKP Sports & Entertainment offers a wide variety of sports, entertainment and gaming activities. Weekly sporting events for all major sports including boxing, UFC, the big game and more can be viewed on flat-screen TVs, while live entertainment like tribute bands and dueling pianos keep the action going.