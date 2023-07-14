Ember interior.jpg

For the third consecutive year in a row, Ember – the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort’s fine dining restaurant – has received Wine Spectator’s coveted “Best of Award of Excellence.” This “2 Glass” award was granted to 1,411 preeminent restaurants around the world, and Ember is one of 22 establishments in Arizona to receive this designation.

Wine Spectator began its program to honor the world’s best wine lists in 1981 and recognizes achievement across three categories – the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award – with recipients from all 50 states and more than 75 countries and territories.