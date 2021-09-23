The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is introducing new state-of-the-art craps and roulette table games to “give local residents and Valley visitors an even more exciting gaming experience,” according to a press release.
Roll To Win Craps is a semi-autonomous craps game that lets players shoot real dice across a 12-foot LED playing field screen. Bright LED panels with graphics and animation offer multiple playing field layouts to keep the action going. Players place bets privately on their screen and then see their virtual chips displayed on the main playing field.
Thanks to its innovative LED surface technology, Blaze Roulette makes traditional roulette even more exciting, according to the announcement. The energy-efficient LED lightbox beneath the gaming surface displays eye-catching animation while highlighting winning numbers and game state prompts to make it easy for players to keep pace with the nonstop action.
Other gaming options at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort include approximately 900 slot machines, 16 blackjack tables, a 400-seat live bingo hall, and a slot high-limit room. The entire casino is 100 percent smoke-free and has been since it opened in October 2020.