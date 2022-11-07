When the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort introduced its new state-of-the-art casino in October 2020, one of its much-anticipated outlets was unable to open due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.
Now, two years later, the award-winning property debuts Buffet at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. This dining option features authentic dishes from around the world in an ambiance that allows guests to enjoy innovative cuisines at four distinctive global food stations for one all-you-can-eat experience.
Amore brings the best of Italy to the Valley with an action Pasta Station and signature Italian dishes such as chicken piccata, spicy Italian sausage, pizza and flatbreads as well as authentic desserts including hand-dipped Gelato bar with a multitude of flavors.
Simply Comfort is just that – warm-the-heart comfort foods including items like meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, buttermilk breaded fried chicken, braised beef brisket, rosemary garlic roast leg of lamb, honey glazed baked ham, mac and cheese and corn on the cob.
Dragon Wok and Noodle offers authentic Asian specialty items including sweet and sour chicken, Hunan beef, authentic Pho station, Wonton soup, Tako salad, assorted daily sushi and chow mein.
Las Tapas features Mexican fare including a taco station, fire-grilled fajitas, enchiladas, fiesta chicken salad, Albondigas soup, rice and beans, Mexican flan and rice pudding.
The Buffet is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.