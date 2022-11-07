When the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort introduced its new state-of-the-art casino in October 2020, one of its much-anticipated outlets was unable to open due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

Now, two years later, the award-winning property debuts Buffet at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. This dining option features authentic dishes from around the world in an ambiance that allows guests to enjoy innovative cuisines at four distinctive global food stations for one all-you-can-eat experience.