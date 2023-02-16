Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has announced that Stephanie Bartlett has joined the F&B team as executive pastry chef.
In her new role, she will oversee the pastry department for the resort’s six dining outlets: Ember, the Buffet, Ahnala, WKP Sports & Entertainment, the Market and Daubs.
Prior to joining We-Ko-Pa, Bartlett served as Pastry Chef Assistant for The Walt Disney Company in Orlando, Fla., where she demonstrated proficiency in all bakery functions and pastry techniques at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Boardwalk Resort. This included coordinating pastries for events, photoshoots and executive-level tastings; assisting the chef with the overall direction and development of the team; and ensuring that all desserts and pastries were crafted to meet Disney’s high-quality standards.
Previous positions have included serving as cake decorator at Bashas’, where she designed cakes and pastries in a fast-paced environment, and as a pastry intern at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge in Phoenix and Sun Valley Company in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Bartlett was awarded a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Northern Arizona University.
“We’re thrilled to have Stephanie join our F&B family,” said Zac Gallo, executive director of food and beverage for We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. “She brings a wealth and depth of experience to this position, and we’re excited to see what delicious desserts and pastries she’ll create for our guests and team members.”
Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the 166,341-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, and live entertainment. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space; and two resort-style outdoor pools.
The casino resort’s proximity to the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities at Fort McDowell Adventures make it a destination for a vacation, business function or special event.