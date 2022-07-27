After moving from Belgium, Veronique Benoit was unsure of what to do with her newfound free time.
Given her recent move, Benoit could not officially find work and thought perhaps her kids might need her help adjusting to a new life in the States.
“After two days they were like, ‘Mom, we’re good,’” Benoit said, who was desperate to fill her time with something useful. With a background working as a physical therapist, she knew she could work with her hands.
“I’ve never done anything with jewelry my whole life,” Benoit said, who took a trip to Hobby Lobby in search of things to fill her time at home. She found some clay beads and wondered if there were any classes she could take to learn about clay.
Benoit found an art class being held in Paradise Valley, but when she arrived, Benoit was told that the class was already overbooked. She was beside herself and asked if there were any other classes with spots open for her.
Benoit was allowed to attend an advanced silversmithing class. To begin, she was given a saw to cut a piece of metal. Benoit agreed with gusto, and gently, she cut the metal piece in two.
“The class instructor watched in surprise and said, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that did not break the blade on their first time,’” Benoit recalled, which boosted her confidence in her newfound hobby. She was given a hammer and began texturing and shaping metals to be made into jewelry. After that day, Benoit was hooked and decided to sign up for the remaining two weeks of the class.
“Working and feeling your energy and creativity in a piece is amazing,” Benoit said.
Benoit now runs a pop-up shop out of her home. She makes handcrafted earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces dotted with colorful stones and metals. On Saturday, July 9, Lisa Berry hosted Benoit’s pop-up in her store, Chill Boutique, a lifestyle boutique that features a curated mix of active- and athleisure-wear.
“I met Lisa and we organized this pop-up,” Benoit said. “We collaborate and support each other, and that is what it’s all about here in Fountain Hills; to help each other grow and attract other people to our town.”
Benoit now hosts a jewelry-making workshop out of Berry’s shop every few weeks, which, most recently, taught people how to make bracelets.
As a silversmith, Benoit found a way to share her creativity with the community. And with her newfound hobby, she has no excuse to be bored again.
For more information or to sign up for a workshop, stop by Chill Boutique at 16425 E. Palisades Blvd. or email lisa@shopchillstyle.com.
