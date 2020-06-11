Spooner Physical Therapy Fountain Hills has added two new members to its team, including Ashley Schopp DPT,PT and Nathanial (Nate) Fitzsimmons DPT, PT.
Schopp is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and grew up in Bloomington/Normal, Ill. She completed her undergraduate degree in kinesiology at DePauw University in Indiana, where she played college basketball for three years. During her time at DePauw, Schopp was also a head basketball coach for seventh and eighth grade girls for two years.
After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Schopp jumped at the opportunity to get out of the Midwest and settled in a much warmer Arizona, where she completed her doctorate of physical therapy at NAU – Phoenix Biomedical Campus.
Through the education provided at NAU, continuing education courses, clinical internships and self-guided studies, Schopp said she has grown a passion for functional, multi-model and evidence-based patient care in order to enhance patient outcomes and, overall, improve each patient’s quality of life.
In her free time, Schopp said she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, playing board/card games, hiking or just having a movie night. She loves to work out in the gym and has a passion for sports. She said she also loves playing and watching any sport she can, especially basketball, and enjoys all Chicago sports, especially “the Cubs and da Bears.”
Fitzsimmons is a native of West Virginia and completed his undergraduate education at West Virginia University, where he studied the science and physiological effects of exercise on the human body.
Fitzsimmons implemented this knowledge while working as a personal trainer at the university’s recreation center, assisting individuals to help improve their health and wellness.
While at WVU, Fitzsimmons participated in the school’s boxing club and competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, winning his division in the Budweiser Jiu-Jitsu World Cup, the Arnold Classic and the Kumite Classic in 2007. After sustaining injuries over the years, he became interested in rehabilitation and pursued a degree to be a physical therapist assistant (PTA). He worked as a PTA for five years in a variety of settings, where he said he was able to assist individuals in improving function and living a more fulfilling lifestyle prior to earning his DPT degree from the University of Findlay.
Fitzsimmons said he is excited to be a member of the Spooner team and use his prior experience and education to help individuals from all walks of life improve movement and function so they can return to doing the activities that bring them joy.
In his spare time, Fitzsimmons said he enjoys outdoor activities, spending time with his wife and daughter, living an active lifestyle, training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, trying new foods and watching hockey.