Whether you’re in the mood for some Blue Bell ice cream, traditional Greek desserts, cakes or even a quick fix for dinner, Delish has you covered.
“We offer 20 flavors of Blue Bell ice cream and a huge arrangement of different cakes, pies and seasonal treats,” explained Dina Carres, who runs the business with her parents, Jimmy and Rita Carres. “We also do a dinner special that we offer from 4 to 8 p.m. That menu will be revolving all the time, but we do things like homemade meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs and things like that. Sundays are Greek night.”
Jimmy said Delish offers Greek desserts that can’t be found anywhere else in town, while Dina noted additional offerings such as rice pudding, cookies, high-end cheesecakes, a peanut butter chocolate pie and “I make a mean carrot cake.”
If the Carres name sounds familiar, that’s because the family has been a part of the Fountain Hills community for decades, running multiple restaurants over the years.
“We opened up Jimmy’s Filling Station in 1992, where El Encanto is now,” Dina explained.
“Phil purchased that building in 1996,” Jimmy explained. He kept the name for four years, then changed it to Phil’s.”
From there, the family opened Jimmy’s Krazy Greek, a Sweet Town location and Glenbrook Creamery. Jimmy said Delish is his last venture, though Dina noted that her folks have retired about four times at this point, so who knows?
With a history like that, many residents have grown to know the Carres family over the years, something Dina said she and her parents are very proud of. She said Rita is the biggest draw for business.
“When someone walks through the door and sees my mother, it clicks for them,” Rita added. “…Mom is the key to our successful businesses in town. Everyone calls her Mama Rita or Grandma or whatever. Everyone loves her.”
This was actually on display in the moment, as Rita recognized a customer she had not seen in years and struck up a conversation immediately, recalling details as if they had last spoken only a week ago.
After working with the family in various restaurants and the like, Dina said she spent about six years working in the corporate world before she got tired of it.
“I just didn’t like being a number,” she said. “We knew we didn’t want to go back fully into the restaurant business, and I’ve been a Blue Bell merchandiser for many years, so that’s where the idea for Delish came from.”
The business has only been open since October, but Dina said things have been going well so far. They have been evolving Delish’s offerings since opening, adding to the menu and even selling items like gift baskets.
“It’s been great to see all our old customers and new ones alike,” Dina said. “It’s really been nice.”
Located at 14835 E. Shea Blvd., Ste. 102, the Carres family said they are also proud that Delish is part of a shopping center that went underutilized for many years and, thanks to local business owners and the customers who support them, it’s filled up and become a bustling place to grab groceries, get a haircut, a drink or a bite to eat.
“Fountain Hills has always been amazing to our family and has always been supportive of our businesses,” Dina added. “The customers are the best part of the job. I’ve missed it and I know Mom and Dad missed it, so it’s been nice to see them again.”
Delish is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The business is closed Monday and can be reached at 480-590-2012.