Roxanne and Hank Boryczki, owners of AZ Trails Travel, were recently honored with the Ensemble Travel Group 2019 “Above & Beyond” Award for the Western U.S.
Ensemble Travel Group presented the award at its four-day international conference attended by more than 900 industry professionals in Seattle.
The conference theme was “Travel with Purpose,” featuring panels and speakers on topics relating to sustainable tourism and how Ensemble and its member agencies can promote responsible travel.
Don Kennedy, vice president of business development, North America, said “Ensemble aspires to go Above & Beyond and embrace new and collaborative ways to inspire their members to reach their fullest potential.
“AZ Trails Travel exemplifies these principles, reaching beyond their potential to be agents for change in a complex world. They embrace social responsibility, community engagement and have pursued excellence in extraordinary ways. Roxanne and Hank are trailblazers within our membership.”
“This award means so much,” said Roxanne Boryczki, AZ Trails Travel president. “It’s an honor to be recognized among your peers on a national level. An award of this caliber that recognizes not only year over year growth, but also the passion, commitment and dedication that I have for the travel industry is truly a great honor. I’m proud of the company we’ve built and the relationships we have with our clients and vendors that continue to help us succeed and grow.”
Lisa Gourdine, West Coast business development director who presented the award, said AZ Trails Travel has been a top 50 Ensemble agency for the past 11 consecutive years with year over year growth.
Boryczki previously served a three-year term on the Ensemble Board of Directors. She achieved a Master Cruise Counselor designation and has traveled to more than 42 countries.
Locally, she served six years on the Chamber of Commerce board, including one year as chairman. She was selected “Business Person of the Year” in 2002.
In 2011 she was inducted into the Lower Verde Valley River of Time Museum Foundation Hall of Fame.
AZ Trails Travel is a full-service travel agency and has been in business since 1996. The office is located at 16650 E. Palisades Blvd., suite 106. The company employs a staff of 11 travel professionals.