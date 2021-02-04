Whether looking to work on a new year’s resolution or tackle a variety of wellness issues, Tina Duffy believes that her business, Dynamic Solutions for Life, can help.
A certified health and wellness coach, Duffy aims to assist those experiencing matters related to stress, relationships, depression and anxiety, finance troubles, spirituality, creativity, general health and more.
Duffy earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology from The American University in Washington, D.C. before going into a 20-year career as a businessowner and fitness trainer. She then spent more than a decade on the Board of Governors for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, where she said she learned about the importance of giving back to the community. That experience led her to want to become a health and wellness coach in order to help others.
To that end, Duffy graduated from The Institute of Integrative Nutrition, focusing on all areas of health and wellness. She started Dynamic Solutions for Life about a year ago and has been seeing clients ever since.
“A health coach is a trusted advisor to you, in every capacity of your life,” Duffy explained. “[They] keep you on track and accountable, support, guide and, perhaps most importantly, direct you to reach your full potential.
“I want to empower individuals and groups of people to make nutritional and lifestyle changes to live a healthier and happier life.”
Duffy’s business is online, so she’s able to meet with her clients no matter where they are. She loves to work one-on-one, as well as in groups of up to six, with discounts available. Her Sugar Detox program has also been a big hit.
“I coach people all over the country,” Duffy continued. “People reach out to me for help in all different areas.”
She said some of her clients have contacted her for issues with everything from stomach issues to autoimmune issues. Some just want assistance in losing weight or gaining motivation to exercise. Self-care and stress reduction are also common issues for her clients, as well as folks looking to work on their relationships, careers, social life and more.
“Another common topic I work on is sugar addiction,” Duffy continued. “What I love most about my job is seeing the incredibly healthy lifestyle changes my clients have made. That gets me so excited. I love to help people with small changes, because those small changes eventually become a healthier habit.”
Duffy gave the example of one of her clients who wanted help cutting back on soda. They were drinking three cans of soda a day and, with Duffy’s help, they now pass up the soda for water.
“Those are the types of small changes that I love to see, that make such a big impact,” Duffy added. “I’ve been doing this for about a year now. Since I graduated, I’ve had over 40 clients and it has been amazing.
“[In that time] I’ve learned about the potential for growth people have, as well as the incredible strength people have to make positive changes in their lives.”
For those interested in learning more about what Dynamic Solutions for Life has to offer their day to day experience, she offers a complimentary one-hour discovery consultation. Also, 10 percent of all session costs go to the Children’s Cancer Network.
“The discovery consultation gives us a chance to get to know each other better,” Duffy said, explaining that it offers an opportunity to discover what areas may require her attention. “I would love anyone to call me to set up a session and see where it leads.”
For additional information about Duffy’s background and her business, visit dynamicsolutionsforlife.com. Duffy can be reached by email at tinaduffyhealthcoach@gmail.com or by phone at 301-461-1102.