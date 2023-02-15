Fountain Hills’ own professional residential cleaning service has moved to a pair of units behind the Target Center to house its expanded mobile detailing service, SunBlok – Auto & RV Coatings.
Beginning in February, TidyGuys and SunBlok will now be located at 16548 E. Laser Dr., Suite 12 and 13, which includes two garage bays and a waiting area for clientele.
Ross Stewart is the owner of TidyGuys, who founded the business in 2016, specializing in weekly, biweekly and monthly residential cleaning services in and around Fountain Hills. Early on, Stewart decided to set his business apart by emphasizing customer satisfaction and professionalism, offering clients a premier level of service for homeowners who are looking for a reputable, local cleaner with attention to detail.
“We really try to exceed those expectations and separate ourselves from everybody else,” Stewart said. “We always like to lock in a consistent day and time. We’re really big on that because we know it’s important for [the client] rather than us always rescheduling or running late or canceling.”
Stewart said keeping a small arrival window is also important so clients aren’t waiting for hours for the cleaners to arrive.
The average cleaning time per house is about two hours according to Stewart, which gives his crew enough time to get in and out without ruining dinner time.
Apart from scheduled, recurring cleaning services, TidyGuys also provides construction clean-ups, move-in/move-out cleanings and interior and exterior window cleaning.
In 2019, Stewart began a TidyGuys Auto Detail, which has recently been rebranded to SunBlok – Auto & RV Coatings. It’s a business Stewart has been working in long before he began his house cleaning business.
“I was detailing locally, mainly doing RVs and trailers,” he said. “We used to do a ton of work at the Eagle View RV [Resort] by the casino.”
Banking on his time detailing RVs, Stewart will designate one of his new suites as a ceramic coating and detail shop, offering a number of detailing packages including paint protection, leather coating, headlight restoration, engine bay steam cleaning and more.
As a young entrepreneur, Stewart hopes to imbue a business mindset in his employees, who are typically college-age males still questioning what to do with their lives.
“I like to help instill some good qualities and skills and use it as a steppingstone job for them, not necessarily a career,” he said. “It’s something that can give them good money and teach them good principles and discipline, and then they can take that wherever they go.”
For Stewart, it’s the best part of the job; helping motivate his employees and “being an open book,” allowing them to learn from his success and mistakes.
Stewart is currently in search of college-age students to work for him at TidyGuys or SunBlok, which compensates employees on a performance pay structure that “lets them earn what they’re worth right away.” Stewart offers paid time off, tips and bonuses with regular hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re looking to hire and always looking for help,” Stewart said. “It's a good opportunity for young people that are trying to figure out life still.”
For more information on SunBlok – Auto & RV Coatings, visit sunblock.net or call/text 480-259-9195. To get an instant cleaning estimate from TidyGuys, visit TidyGuys.net or call/text 480-259-9195.
SunBlok – Auto & RV Coatings and TidyGuys is located at 16548 E. Laser Dr., Suite 12 and 13, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.