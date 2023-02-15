tidy guys.JPG

Fountain Hills’ own professional residential cleaning service has moved to a pair of units behind the Target Center to house its expanded mobile detailing service, SunBlok – Auto & RV Coatings.

Beginning in February, TidyGuys and SunBlok will now be located at 16548 E. Laser Dr., Suite 12 and 13, which includes two garage bays and a waiting area for clientele.