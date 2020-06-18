The M. Parlor Salon is officially open for business, welcoming customers to it Park Place location at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite D100.
Owner Michelle Marnell describes the business as a full-service salon offering men’s cuts, women’s cuts, color, highlighting, corrective colors, balayage, special effects colors, perms, facial waxing and more.
“At The M. Parlor Salon we pride ourselves in continued education, keeping our stylists at the forefront of the up and coming fashion hairstyles,” Marnell said. “The M. Parlor Salon has all your needs covered, including retail products to keep your hair looking amazing between salon visits.”
“Magic” Michelle Marnell said her own specialization is balayage highlights and corrective hair color.
Marnelle attended beauty school at Classic Beauty College in Phoenix, graduating as a master stylist. She’s been in the business for 15 years and said she has loved every second of it. She also teaches continued education for coloring and highlighting techniques with Formula 18 and Enjoy haircare products throughout the Valley.
“My care in wanting to stay young and beautiful has spread to wanting to keep people young and beautiful; that is why I’m in this,” Marnell said. “I want everyone leaving my chair to have a great experience with a huge smile on their face. There is no better feeling than knowing you made someone feel beautiful or handsome and that feeling can change how that person’s day may go.”
Marnell, a Fountain Hills resident for 33 years, started as a receptionist at a local salon at the age of 16. She said that’s when she realized how much she loves the industry.
“As I grew in my career the dream of my own salon seemed obtainable yet far away, but a dream for sure,” she said. “I now get to live my dream and couldn’t be happier with how it’s all come together.”
Marnell said her goal is to create an environment everyone wants to be in, with great conversations.
“Being able to open, especially how crazy the world has been, has been a blessing,” Marnell said. “My excitement is over the top for being able to provide upscale services to the Fountain Hills community. The journey to get here has been amazing. I encourage anyone with a dream to make the jump. What if you fly?”
Over her years in the industry, Marnell said the best part of the job remains the client satisfaction, amazing conversations and friendships that have transpired. When it comes to her own business, she said what sets The M. Parlor Salon apart is its mission to make the salon experience the best, for both the customer and stylist. She also noticed the “little things,” like a filtered water system to the shampoo bowls so no harsh chemicals get through a customer’s hair, the oversized reclining shampoo chairs, oversized styling chair and individual beverages for clients, to name a few.
“We pride ourselves in client satisfaction,” Marnell said.
For more information or to make an appointment, call Marnell at 480-273-5443.