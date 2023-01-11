The M. Parlor Salon started the year with a fresh face to its staff. Beauty specialist and licensed esthetician Destiny McDanel is the newest member of the M. Parlor team who is eager to help her clients look and feel their very best.
McDanel has been an esthetician for six years, graduating in 2016 from Steiner Institute of Esthetics in Tempe with continuing certifications.
At The M. Parlor Salon, McDanel provides services in brow artistry, permanent makeup, lashes, facials, micro-needling, dermaplaning and mobile spray tans. She is also a blowout specialist for those looking to add volume and make life easier when it comes to hair care.
“I love connecting to all the clients and getting to know them,” McDanel said.
She has several clients with medical conditions hoping to make themselves look and feel as beautiful as possible, and McDanel enjoys helping them in any way she can.
“I love permanent makeup work for people that want to fix things and just try to make people feel comfortable,” McDanel said.
The M. Parlor Salon is equipped with five salon chairs, a shampoo center and a state-of-the-art dome dryer. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are encouraged.
“I’m extremely excited for Destiny to be working at the salon,” Owner and Cosmetologist Magic Michelle said. “This is a friendship of over 10 years developing into work-friendship now, and we’re excited for all the new services she brings.”
McDanel is available Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment with her, call the Salon at 480-433-2368.
The M. Parlor Salon, 16845 Avenue of the Fountains, Suite D100, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. Follow them online at Facebook.com/TheM.ParlorSalon/.