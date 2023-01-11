The M. Parlor.JPG

The M. Parlor Salon started the year with a fresh face to its staff. Beauty specialist and licensed esthetician Destiny McDanel is the newest member of the M. Parlor team who is eager to help her clients look and feel their very best.

McDanel has been an esthetician for six years, graduating in 2016 from Steiner Institute of Esthetics in Tempe with continuing certifications.